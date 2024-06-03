The Missouri Department of Agriculture’s Focus on Missouri Agriculture photo contest deadline is coming up.
The Missouri Department of Agriculture’s Focus on Missouri Agriculture
photo contest deadline is coming up. You can share your agriculture story
through photographs. The contest runs through June 7 and gives
photographers across the state a chance to submit their best images of
Missouri agriculture. Its open to Missouri photographers of all ages and
each person can enter up to three photos in each of the categories.
The photo contest categories include:
Beauty of the Farm
Faces of the Farmer
Around the Barnyard
Everyday Life
Kid’s Corner (for youth ages 12 and under)
Winners will be announced in early July and winning photos will be
displayed in the Agriculture Building at the 2024 Missouri State Fair Aug.
8-18.
To submit photos, go to Agriculture.Mo.Gov/focus
Photos must be submitted by June 7.