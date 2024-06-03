The Missouri Department of Agriculture’s Focus on Missouri Agriculture

photo contest deadline is coming up. You can share your agriculture story

through photographs. The contest runs through June 7 and gives

photographers across the state a chance to submit their best images of

Missouri agriculture. Its open to Missouri photographers of all ages and

each person can enter up to three photos in each of the categories.

The photo contest categories include:

 Beauty of the Farm

 Faces of the Farmer

 Around the Barnyard

 Everyday Life

 Kid’s Corner (for youth ages 12 and under)

Winners will be announced in early July and winning photos will be

displayed in the Agriculture Building at the 2024 Missouri State Fair Aug.

8-18.

To submit photos, go to Agriculture.Mo.Gov/focus

Photos must be submitted by June 7.