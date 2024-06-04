Cancer patients and their loved ones got together in Cape Girardeau this week for the annual Cancer Survivor Day Barbecue at Saint Francis Healthcare System.
Cancer patients and their loved ones got together in Cape Girardeau this week for the annual Cancer Survivor Day Barbecue at Saint Francis Healthcare System. The barbecue is a chance to create awareness and increase overall support for cancer patients. National Cancer Survivor Day is the first Sunday in June. The CDC estimates more than 2 million cancers will be diagnosed in the U.S. and around 611,000 people will die from it.