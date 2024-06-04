Elad Gross, Democratic candidate for Attorney General, will be in Cape Girardeau later this month. The public is welcome to attend a free community event on June 25 for a chance to meet their Mo. Attorney General candidate. The event runs from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Ivers Square at the Gazebo with a puppy adoption event and other activities. Gross is a civil rights attorney who formerly served as an Assistant Attorney General of Mo. He has litigated landmark cases defending the state’s Sunshine Law, protecting whistleblowers and enforcing Missourians’ civil rights against government agencies. Gross lives in St. Louis City with his wife, Tasha, and their many pets. For more information, visit https://www.eladgross.org/.