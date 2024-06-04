HB 1989, in reference to open enrollment as it would allow participating

school districts to accept students from other districts, is going for another

round at the Senate. It’s been passed twice by the House and stalled after

that. Rep. Brad Pollitt, sponsored the bill that would have certain rules to

prevent the system from being abused, including a one-year moratorium on

any participation in school athletics. It also caps the amount of students

who can transfer from a single school each year at 3% of the student body.

Even with those limits though, the Missouri State Teachers’ Association

said this policy, and ones like it, spells trouble for smaller districts. Pollitt

thinks it will inject competition between schools and motivate lower-

performing schools to improve outcomes.