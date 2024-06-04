HB 1989, in reference to open enrollment as it would allow participating school districts to accept students from other districts, is going for another round at the Senate.
HB 1989, in reference to open enrollment as it would allow participating
school districts to accept students from other districts, is going for another
round at the Senate. It’s been passed twice by the House and stalled after
that. Rep. Brad Pollitt, sponsored the bill that would have certain rules to
prevent the system from being abused, including a one-year moratorium on
any participation in school athletics. It also caps the amount of students
who can transfer from a single school each year at 3% of the student body.
Even with those limits though, the Missouri State Teachers’ Association
said this policy, and ones like it, spells trouble for smaller districts. Pollitt
thinks it will inject competition between schools and motivate lower-
performing schools to improve outcomes.