Is your child’s car seat installed correctly?

Is your childs car seat installed correctly? According to the Ill. Department

of Transportation, more than 74 percent of car seats are installed

incorrectly. The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency,

Williamson Co. Fire Protection District and the Child Passenger Safety

Program at Southern Illinois University of Carbondale have gotten together

to do a Car Seat Safety Technician Class from June 10 through June 14.

Certified car seat safety techs will give instruction for parents and caregivers to learn about child passenger safety and have their car seats checked for proper use and installation. They ask that you please bring the child who will be riding in the car seat, the vehicle owner’s manual and the car seat instruction manual, if possible. It should take about 30 minutes per car. It all wraps up with a Car Seat Check Event on Friday, June 14 from 10 a.m. until noon at the Texas Road House in Marion, Illinois.