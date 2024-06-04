Ladies Love Tail draggers is a group of women pilots who fly conventional landing gear aircraft, and they are coming to the area this month.
Ladies Love Taildraggers is a group of women pilots who fly conventional
landing gear aircraft, and they are coming to the area this month. The
pilots will be starting on a Mississippi River flying tour from Missouri to
Louisiana beginning June 8 through June 14. 26 women pilots from 11
different states, including two Canadians, will be flying together, exploring
various river towns along the Mississippi. The flying tour will stop in
Sikeston, on June 9 at the Sikeston Memorial Municipal Airport. The Ladies
Love Taildraggers usually leave a pair of high-heel stilettos next to their
aircraft while parked, to show a female pilot flew the tailwheel airplane.
Their mission is to promote the joy of flying taildraggers to women
everywhere.