Southeast Missouri State University is teaching students AND saving them money. Their Prior Learning Assessment (PLA) program can convert student work experiences into college credits for adult learners that are working to get a college degree. Students with military, law enforcement or nursing credentials, management backgrounds, certifications or licenses can earn credit for college courses comparative to their experience. The PLA program shortens the time it takes to get a degree, which saves money. Completing one simple form at semo.edu/pla begins the process to determine what and how many courses your experience could qualify for.