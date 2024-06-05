Deputies from the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, part of the Fugitive Task Force, were able to arrest fugitive Michael P. Vincent after getting a tip he was in Cape Girardeau.
location in a vehicle. A traffic stop was coordinated with the Cape
Girardeau Police Department patrol division, and Vincent was taken into
custody. Vincent had 6 outstanding warrants issued by the circuit courts of
Cape Girardeau County and a Probation Violation warrant issued by
probation and parole. Additionally, he was the subject of a felony arrest
warrant from the state of Oregon and felony arrest warrants from Dunklin
and New Madrid counties in Missouri. Methamphetamine and drug
paraphernalia were found on Vincent’s person during the arrest.