Deputies from the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, part of the

Fugitive Task Force, were able to arrest fugitive Michael P. Vincent after

getting a tip he was in Cape Girardeau. Police watched Vincent leave the

location in a vehicle. A traffic stop was coordinated with the Cape

Girardeau Police Department patrol division, and Vincent was taken into

custody. Vincent had 6 outstanding warrants issued by the circuit courts of

Cape Girardeau County and a Probation Violation warrant issued by

probation and parole. Additionally, he was the subject of a felony arrest

warrant from the state of Oregon and felony arrest warrants from Dunklin

and New Madrid counties in Missouri. Methamphetamine and drug

paraphernalia were found on Vincent’s person during the arrest.