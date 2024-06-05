Did you manage to snap a few photos of the eclipse? Not an easy feat for sure but the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri and the City of Cape Girardeau want to see them and are hosting a local eclipse photography contest. From noon this Friday, June 7 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, photographers can submit entries to the Arts Council’s Eclipse Call events page on Facebook. No entries will be accepted outside the designated time period. As many as three high-resolution photos can be submitted per person and must be uploaded one at a time. The photograph must be the artist’s original work, not generated by a program using AI. The public will vote on the pictures with LIKES on FB and the winning photo will be displayed at Cape Girardeau City Hall with the artist receiving acknowledgment at a future city council meeting. Images featuring Cape scenery during the eclipse are preferred.