Illinois’ statewide sales tax on groceries may soon be going away.

Lawmakers are ending the statewide 1% sales tax on groceries however,

the bill allows cities and counties to bring it back. While Governor Pritzker is

all for it, mayors and city leaders across the state are not as that tax is one

of their main sources of revenue. Even though the state collects the tax, its

given to local municipalities right away. Home-rule municipalities, which are

typically cities with more than 25,000 residents, can implement a 1% sales

tax on groceries. Non-home-rule municipalities will be able to institute a

general one percent sales tax through an ordinance or resolution. The

grocery tax bill was the one main budget bill to pass with bipartisan

support. Pritzker previously suspended the grocery tax. To help Illinoisans

struggling with inflation, he paused the tax during fiscal year 2023, which

was from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023.