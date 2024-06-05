Illinois’ statewide sales tax on groceries may soon be going away.
Lawmakers are ending the statewide 1% sales tax on groceries however,
the bill allows cities and counties to bring it back. While Governor Pritzker is
all for it, mayors and city leaders across the state are not as that tax is one
of their main sources of revenue. Even though the state collects the tax, its
given to local municipalities right away. Home-rule municipalities, which are
typically cities with more than 25,000 residents, can implement a 1% sales
tax on groceries. Non-home-rule municipalities will be able to institute a
general one percent sales tax through an ordinance or resolution. The
grocery tax bill was the one main budget bill to pass with bipartisan
support. Pritzker previously suspended the grocery tax. To help Illinoisans
struggling with inflation, he paused the tax during fiscal year 2023, which
was from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023.