Lynwood Baptist Church and Lynwood Christian Academy are having a ground breaking

Lynwood Baptist Church and Lynwood Christian Academy are having a groundbreaking for a 35,000-square-foot expansion to their campus this Sunday in Cape Girardeau at 1145am. The new addition will feature multi-purpose spaces, including classrooms and a gym, to strengthen the church’s family ministry and the rapidly growing student body of Lynwood Christian Academy, a pre-K through eighth-grade school. The expansion will also include an upgraded kitchen, commons/cafeteria space for the academy and enhanced facilities for the church’s Access Ministry, which serves teens and adults with special needs. This $10.5 million project will be constructed by Cape Girardeau-based general contractor Kiefner Bros., Inc. The project’s financing is being handled locally by Montgomery Bank.