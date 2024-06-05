Some changes are coming to Missouri’s gun laws and Governor Parson is expected to sign them. Expanded ban on weapons in schools would not only include public schools, but also charter and private schools. Blair’s Law –bans celebratory gunfire in Missouri. It was named after an 11-year-old, KC-area girl who died on July 4, 2011, from injuries she received from a stray bullet. Endangering the Welfare of a Child – this makes it a felony on anyone who “knowingly encourages or aids a child less than 17 to engage in any conduct violating law relating to firearms.” Unlawful

Possession of a Firearm – This would raise the penalty for unlawfully possessing a firearm to a Class C felony, or a Class B felony if a dangerous felony is involved.