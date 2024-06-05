The Cape Riverfront Market is having a Marketeer festival on SaturdayJune 15 th and its all about the kids.
games, and henna tattoos!. A section of Spanish St. will be closed to traffic
during market hours to allow for more vendors and activities.
Please also visit us at our Old Town Cape welcome tent where we will have
downtown Cape merch available for purchase! This is a market you will not
want to miss! The Cape Riverfront Market takes place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. every
Saturday between May and October at 35 S. Spanish St. in Downtown
Cape.