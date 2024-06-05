The Cape Riverfront Market is having a Marketeer festival on SaturdayJune 15 th and its all about the kids.

The Cape Riverfront Market is having a Marketeer festival on Saturday

June 15 th and its all about the kids. From 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 35 S. Spanish Street there will be all sorts of fun for the littles… nutritional activities, fun

games, and henna tattoos!. A section of Spanish St. will be closed to traffic

during market hours to allow for more vendors and activities.

Please also visit us at our Old Town Cape welcome tent where we will have

downtown Cape merch available for purchase! This is a market you will not

want to miss! The Cape Riverfront Market takes place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. every

Saturday between May and October at 35 S. Spanish St. in Downtown

Cape.