The Missouri couple charged with attempted child sex trafficking were in

court this week. Prosecutors allege David and Karlie Blankenship

discussed drugging and having sex with a child, filming it and then selling

the video. David Blankenship is a former deputy at the St. Francois County

Sheriff’s office, but he was let go after officials learned about the allegations

against him. Both he and his wife were employed by the county. Karlie

Blankenship worked as a day shift supervisor at St. Francois County 911.

The county’s 911 director, Alan Wells, said she is no longer an employee.

Both David and Karlie are being held without bond. They are scheduled to

appear in court again on Tuesday, June 11.

