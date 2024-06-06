A Cape Girardeau man was sentenced to 180 days in the county jail for the

abuse of an elderly, disabled or vulnerable person. William Sanders and his

wife, Floetta Sanders, were both charged with letting their Cape Girardeau

apartment fall into horrid conditions that included trash, rats and human

feces throughout the residence. The victim was a person with cerebral palsy

and mild retardation who lived there with them. The Floetta Sanders’ case

is still ongoing. A plumber doing repairs in the apartment called police

about the conditions. A responding officer couldn’t stay inside the residence

because of the smell. William Sanders told police he was hurt and couldn’t

keep up with the trash and his wife said she was too tired from working all

day and caring for the victim. According to the probable-cause statement,

the victim and suspects have lived in these conditions for at least three

years.