A Cape Girardeau man was sentenced to 180 days in the county jail for the
abuse of an elderly, disabled or vulnerable person. William Sanders and his
wife, Floetta Sanders, were both charged with letting their Cape Girardeau
apartment fall into horrid conditions that included trash, rats and human
feces throughout the residence. The victim was a person with cerebral palsy
and mild retardation who lived there with them. The Floetta Sanders’ case
is still ongoing. A plumber doing repairs in the apartment called police
about the conditions. A responding officer couldn’t stay inside the residence
because of the smell. William Sanders told police he was hurt and couldn’t
keep up with the trash and his wife said she was too tired from working all
day and caring for the victim. According to the probable-cause statement,
the victim and suspects have lived in these conditions for at least three
years.