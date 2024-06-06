A regularly scheduled audit of Mississippi County is now happening according to Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick. It started on Wednesday, May 29. The State Auditor’s Office last released an audit of Mississippi County in 2016. That report gave the county a rating of “fair” as there were a number of concerns, including a lack of oversight and review in the county collector’s office. After looking at the county collector’s financial records, auditors noted a $2,000 unidentified balance in the office’s primary bank account and found an inactive bank account with a balance of about $4,000. If you have any information that would aid the audit, you can submit it confidentially to the State Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.