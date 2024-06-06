Charter Communications, Inc., which operates Spectrum, announced they are giving $1 million to Spectrum Digital Education this year, bringing its total investment in the initiative to $10 million since 2017
gives grants to nonprofit organizations that are trying to improve access to
connectivity tools, education and resources in the communities that Spectrum
serves. Nonprofit organizations can apply to be considered for a grant between
June 5 at 9 a.m. ET and June 26 at 5 p.m. ET on the Spectrum Digital Education
grants page. Since its 2017 launch, Spectrum Digital Education has awarded 261
grants to 143 organizations to benefit over 163,000 community members, giving
out more than 18,500 laptops and other devices, and sponsoring over 40,000
classes focused on digital education.