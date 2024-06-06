Charter Communications, Inc., which operates Spectrum, announced they are

giving $1 million to Spectrum Digital Education this year, bringing its total

investment in the initiative to $10 million since 2017. Spectrum Digital Education

gives grants to nonprofit organizations that are trying to improve access to

connectivity tools, education and resources in the communities that Spectrum

serves. Nonprofit organizations can apply to be considered for a grant between

June 5 at 9 a.m. ET and June 26 at 5 p.m. ET on the Spectrum Digital Education

grants page. Since its 2017 launch, Spectrum Digital Education has awarded 261

grants to 143 organizations to benefit over 163,000 community members, giving

out more than 18,500 laptops and other devices, and sponsoring over 40,000

classes focused on digital education.