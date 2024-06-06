The Salvation Army has launched SAHelp.me, an online portal that makes

the application process for applying for rental and utility assistance easier.

SAHelp.me will be a go to resource for residents looking for financial

assistance to cover their rent and utility bills. By moving the application

process online, The Salvation Army is hoping to improve service delivery,

reduce processing times, and make sure that help reaches those who need

it most. Starting on June 10, residents of McCracken, Marshall, and Ballard who are seeking rental and utility assistance are encouraged to visit SAHelp.me and complete the online application.