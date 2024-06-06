Veterans & Fallen Heroes will host the 13th annual Poker Run in Cape Girardeau this weekend. On Saturday, June 8, motorcycle riders and drivers will meet at Midtown Cape on 1444 Independence Street. Registration starts at 10 a.m. and kickstands will be up at 11. The parade of bikers and cars will travel to the Cape Girardeau Veterans Home to greet residents, their families, and supporters. All proceeds benefit the residents of Cape Girardeau Veterans Home. To make a donation or sponsor the event, visit the Veterans and Fallen Heroes website and Facebook page for more info.