A northern snakehead fish was recently caught in Wayne County. This fish is not native to the US and can breath air, walk across land to another find another body of water and is considered a predatory and invasive species. Officials are asking if you catch one, let them know, don’t throw it back or keep it, because they have the potential to devastate natural resources. This particular fish was caught just below the Wappapello Lake Dam. It’s the second one to be caught in that area and the fifth one caught in the state. This fisherman who caught it said he put it in a cooler and the fish got out and slithered across the parking lot and under an SUV.