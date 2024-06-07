According to NFIB’s monthly jobs report, 18% of small business owners plan to raise employee pay in the next three months, and that’s down three points from last month and the lowest reading since March 2021. 37% of owners reported raising employee pay, down one point from April but still very high. Small businesses are having trouble finding workers and keeping them and they feel raising the pay for the job will help draw people in. Labor cost is reported as the single most important problem for business

owners, and that went down by one point to 10%, three points below the highest reading of 13% reached in December 2021. The percent of small business owners reporting labor quality as their top small business

operating problem rose one point from April to 20%. However, labor quality as small business owners’ top problem has eased considerably over the last two quarters. Forty-two percent (seasonally adjusted) of small business owners reported job openings they could not fill in May, up two points from

April.