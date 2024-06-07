Governor Mike Parson isn’t too worried about reported attempts by Kansas lawmakers to coax the KC Chiefs to the Sunflower State. Parson is a huge fan of the back-to-back Super Bowl Championship team. He even has a tattoo in the shape of Missouri, with the team’s signature red and gold colors. He reminded everyone that Kansas’s governor recently said the state wasn’t in very good shape financially and at the end of the day, the franchise is a business and must be treated like any other valuable, economic asset. The governor thinks it’s too soon to call a special session but his time in office is coming to an end and any major decisions about the state’s relationship with the Chiefs, and the Kansas City Royals, will

happen with the next governor.