Sikeston Public School leaders say one of their newest projects to expand took a huge hit from a tornado and they’re working on a plan this summer to get everything back to normal. That tornado ripped off the roof of Sikeston’s Science and Career Technology Center construction site. Officials are still assessing the cost of the damage and will meet with insurance agents next week to discuss the repairs.

