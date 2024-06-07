The Sikeston community is still cleaning up after last week’s tornado. The American Red Cross closed down its 24-hour shelter at the YMCA in Sikeston on Wednesday, June 5. But there is still a need for more

resources. The local shelter is getting at least 40 calls a day since the tornado touched down. But they have with limited resources because a previous storm flooded their shelter. Crews are working on the new shelter building which they hope will be open by the end of the year.