The Southeast Missouri State University Men’s Baseball team took home the 2023-24 Ohio Valley Conference Team Sportsmanship Award
The Southeast Missouri State University Men’s Baseball team took home the 2023-24 Ohio Valley Conference Team Sportsmanship Award for Baseball. This is the third year in a row that the SEMO Baseball program took home that award. The team awards are given to the Conference squads deemed to have best exhibited the standards of sportsmanship and ethical behavior as outlined by the OVC and NCAA and are voted on by the student-athletes and coaches.