A judge granted another extension to Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan to find an attorney to defend him in a civil suit trying to remove him from office. The Southeast Missourian reports that Judge Jerel Lee Poor II extended a deadline to Friday, June 14, for Jordan to either hire an attorney or file an answer to the Missouri Attorney General petition. That petition is trying to remove Jordan from office based on several accusations, including allegations he provided false information on vital records and stole an amount less than $20 from a deceased person. Jordan also has to face those charges in criminal court, where he has retained a criminal defense attorney. While all of this goes on, the county continues to pay Jordan his full salary while the sheriff’s office has taken on the

administrative duties of the office and added a deputy coroner to the payroll.