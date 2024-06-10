A new building, truck and equipment have the Mississippi County Rescue Squad ready for anything. All of that was bought using funds from the James L. Byrd III estate. The truck transports all of the squad’s rescue

equipment and that donation also paid for the jaws of life, a tool used to free people that are trapped in vehicles. All of Mississippi County Rescue Squad members are volunteers, not employees, meaning the squad is 100% donation funded. The team has about 20 member-volunteers that will respond anywhere in Mississippi County, as well as parts of Scott and New Madrid counties. Some of the rescues they have made are motor vehicle accidents, grain-bin rescues, water rescues, you name it they are there.