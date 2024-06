A St. Francois County woman, is on the run after evading the police late last week. Authorities responded to a report of a person who has a felony warrant. While a man was detained, 47-year-old Rhonda Michelle Conner fled the scene. Conner is wanted for first-degree assault, considered armed and dangerous, and known to use drugs. If spotted, please contact St. Francois County Central Dispatch or dial 911.