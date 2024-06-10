An Oak Ridge mother is in jail in lieu of $26,000 cash-only bond after police say she gave at least one child methamphetamine
police say she gave at least one child methamphetamine. Jennifer Bey, 43,
faces three counts of first-degree child endangerment involving drugs, a
Class D felony. The Southeast Missourian reports that Bey admitted using
methamphetamine several times from March 21 to 30. A witness told police
Bey “smokes methamphetamine on a daily basis”. The warrant for Bey’s
arrest said she provided methamphetamine to a child younger than 17 years
old in one of the counts. The other two counts note she possessed meth
around a child of younger than 17 years old. She has violated her probation
several times, missed a court date and now has a warrant for failure to
appear.