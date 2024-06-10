An Oak Ridge mother is in jail in lieu of $26,000 cash-only bond after

police say she gave at least one child methamphetamine. Jennifer Bey, 43,

faces three counts of first-degree child endangerment involving drugs, a

Class D felony. The Southeast Missourian reports that Bey admitted using

methamphetamine several times from March 21 to 30. A witness told police

Bey “smokes methamphetamine on a daily basis”. The warrant for Bey’s

arrest said she provided methamphetamine to a child younger than 17 years

old in one of the counts. The other two counts note she possessed meth

around a child of younger than 17 years old. She has violated her probation

several times, missed a court date and now has a warrant for failure to

appear.