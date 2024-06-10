Captain James “Jim” Howard Hailey of Sikeston, passed away on June 6, 2024 at the age of 72

He was preceded in death by his parents Billy Howard Hailey and Mary Lee Hailey and his son in law Christopher Woodward. He is survived by his wife Deborah Lee Hailey, children Dawn Woodward, Stephen Hailey and William Roberts V, grandchildren Zachary Woodward, Caroline Woodward, Stephanie Woodward, Ethan Hailey, Austin Hailey and Emma Hailey and grandchild Mikey Woodward. Coach Hailey is remembered as a baseball coach in little league through Babe Ruth by many who recall him as “being part of the best times of their life.” Jim was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church in Sikeston where he was also an organist for over 40 years. Captain Hailey retired as a hero to the local community many times over while serving the public for over 33 continuous years in law enforcement and firefighting. During his retirement, his daily love for life was celebrated at one of several places. He loved being with his family in church, on the lake fishing, on the golf course, watching baseball games or eating at a locally owned restaurant in any town. He would remember exactly where that place was so he could tell you how to get straight to it and tell you exactly what you needed to eat, how it was cooked and how great it was. One of his top memories was making it to Cooperstown to watch his grandsons play baseball. His voice was big, his laugh was bigger and he did not have bad days. While he is going to be deeply missed, his family rejoices in knowing his body has been fully healed. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at Concordia Lutheran Church in Sikeston, MO with Matthew Berry, Pastor of Concordia Lutheran Church in Sikeston, MO, officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery in Sikeston, MO. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.nunneleefuneralchapel.com for the Hailey family.

