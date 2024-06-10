Improvements are done at the Tot Lot inside Capaha Park.
Improvements are done at the Tot Lot inside Capaha Park. The Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department will host a ribbon cutting on June 20 th at 6:30 p.m. Those renovations and improvements, made possible by the Evening Optimist Club, took almost a year. The city was able to: improve the drainage, enclose all playground structures with 4’ black chain link fencing, add new mulch, replace a damaged slide, add a new border around the playground, add a new metal sign and poles for the
entrance and add a sidewalk leading to the Tot Lot. It looks great and it’s safer. The playground is open daily from 6:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. for public use.