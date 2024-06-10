Skip to content
Some funds will be flowing in Cape Girardeau County
Congratulations to the 21 new troopers that will graduate from the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s law enforcement academy
A class-action suit has been filed against Tyson Foods regarding thecompany’s closure of its facility in Dexter
State Budget Director Dan Haug says that net general revenue collections for May 2024 went down 7.9 percent compared to those for May of last year