The Southeast Missourian reports that Michelle Kaempfer of Glen Allen was sentenced to four years in prison for perjury. Kaempfer was accused of telling a series of elaborate lies and fabricating evidence while trying to frame another woman for multiple crimes. Kaempfer told police that two men, sent by the mother of her fiance’s child, had broken into her home. She claimed one of the men sexually assaulted her. She is alleged to have sent false texts from an unknown number to herself and others, claiming the threats were coming from the same woman. The charges against the victim were ultimately dismissed, and law enforcement began to uncover Kaempfer’s lies. Kaempfer also pleaded guilty to charges of forgery,

tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, first-degree harassment and making a false report. She received four years for each charge, to run concurrently. She also received credit for 25 days served.