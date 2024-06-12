Great news for all Perry County kids, they can get free breakfast and lunch at Perry County School District 32 during the summer session, June 5-25. Breakfast and lunch will be served to any child through age 18 years living in Perry County at no cost, regardless of the school they go to. Kids do not need to be enrolled in a summer school or camp at District 32 to take part. Area preschools, Vacation Bible schools, and other summer camps are invited to get these free meals each day. Students enrolled in D32 summer school or camp are automatically registered for free meals. All meals are served at both the Primary Center and the High School Cafeterias. Breakfast is from 7-8:30 am and lunch is served from 10:40 am – 12:30 pm.

Please contact Food Services Director Debra Baer to get your child signed up at 573-547-7500 Ext. 1220 or dbaer@pcsd32.com