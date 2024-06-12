How do the citizens of Cape Girardeau feel about the newly formed gun violence task force? Some people say they are hopeful the committee will be able to find a solution, but others say they’re still concerned about violence in the city. A lot of people said they don’t feel safe but realize that it’s not the guns causing the problem, it’s the people with the guns. But all of them agree that the gun violence in Cape Girardeau is getting out of hand. Over the next 6 months, the task force will review current programs and policies, and they’ll be asked to come up with solutions to deter gun violence.