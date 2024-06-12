Route D in will be closed as contractor crews replace a bridge over Byrd Creek in Cape Girardeau County. This section of roadway, between County Road 495 and County Road 460 near Jackson, Missouri, will be marked clearly with signs and will be closed until the work is done. Weather permitting, that project should start at 6 a.m. Monday, June 24 with completion anticipated Friday, Aug. 30. For additional information you can call MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.