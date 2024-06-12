The message, don’t wait, don’t procrastinate
The message, don’t wait, don’t procrastinate. Every year right before
school starts, parents frantically try to get their child into the pediatrician for
vaccines. With so many people waiting until the last minute, the Southern 7
Health Department (S7HD) is asking you to schedule your child’s routine
back-to-school vaccination appointments now to avoid the last minute rush
in August. Waiting until just before school starts makes offices busy, wait
times longer and sometimes you can’t get in at all. Scheduling your child’s
appointment early gives you plenty of time to collect necessary paperwork,
confirm what vaccines are needed, and helps to ensure there are no delays
at the vaccine appointment.