The message, don’t wait, don’t procrastinate. Every year right before

school starts, parents frantically try to get their child into the pediatrician for

vaccines. With so many people waiting until the last minute, the Southern 7

Health Department (S7HD) is asking you to schedule your child’s routine

back-to-school vaccination appointments now to avoid the last minute rush

in August. Waiting until just before school starts makes offices busy, wait

times longer and sometimes you can’t get in at all. Scheduling your child’s

appointment early gives you plenty of time to collect necessary paperwork,

confirm what vaccines are needed, and helps to ensure there are no delays

at the vaccine appointment.

