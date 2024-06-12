The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is reminding you its almost frogging season. Starting June 30 at sunset through Oct. 31, those with a fishing permit or small-game hunting permit may go frogging for bullfrogs and green frogs. The daily limit is eight frogs of both species combined and the possession limit is 16 frogs of both species combined. MDC notes that daily limits end at midnight. The public can go frogging with a fishing or small-game hunting permit, but children 15 and under and Missouri residents 65-years and older are not required to have a permit.