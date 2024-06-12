The results of the Driver and Vehicle Safety Division’s 2024 annual school bus

inspection program are in:

School buses rated as “approved” upon initial inspection — 10,055

School buses rated as “defective” upon initial inspection — 895

School buses rated as “out-of-service” upon initial inspection — 410

Buses with identified defective components require repair within 10 days.

Buses placed out-of-service require correction of the component(s), and

reinspection and a return to service by Patrol personnel prior to further usage

in transporting passengers. Missouri school bus inspection results are a matter of public record and are available through the MSHP.