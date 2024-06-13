A renewed effort to reopen the Boys & Girls Club of Southern Illinois is underway. The club has locations in Marion and Carbondale and had to close last July due to a lack of funding. They are trying to raise $200,000 to reopen in both locations. The city of Marion has already pledged to donate $50,000 and the City of Carbondale is discussing donating as well. If you would like to donate, you can contact the Boys & Girls Club of Southern Illinois at 618-457-8877.