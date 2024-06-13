A social media post by a police officer in Sikeston just made DJ Jacob’s life a whole lot easier. Sikeston Dept of Public Safety officer Brent Mullin noticed a man walking to work every single day. Turns out that walk took 45 minutes, in all types of weather. That post led to a donated bike and $500 dollars in cash. Officer Mullin said the Sikeston community will always come together to help those in need. Jacob’s said the bike makes getting to work a whole lot easier and he’s saving his money to buy a car.