It’s not quite duck hunting season yet, but it is time for the Cape Nature Center’s duck decoy carving workshop. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 27. The Nature Center has all the materials and tools you should probably wear clothes that you don’t mind getting dirty because there will be cork dust EVERYWHERE. There will be a break around midday for people to get lunch on their own. Conservation officials say the cork decoys can be used for waterfowl hunting, or just kept as art. Now this session is already filled up and the MDC says they do fill up quick, but you can still get on a waiting list if a seat opens up. The Nature Center is hoping to offer a second workshop in August or September.