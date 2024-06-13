Missouri Governor Mike Parson has asked that the Federal Emergency Management Agency approve a major disaster declaration to 15 counties to help with storm damage from severe weather systems that hit the state from May 19 to 27. These storms brought tornadoes, high winds, heavy rain, and flooding across southern Missouri, causing major damage to homes, businesses, and public infrastructure. According to Gov. Parson, if it goes through, public assistance would allow local governments and qualifying nonprofit agencies to get federal assistance for reimbursement of emergency response and recovery costs, including repair and replacement of damaged roads, bridges, and other public infrastructure.