Summer is coming and sometimes it brings brutal heat. And if you’re working or playing outside, you need to take care of yourself to avoid heat related illnesses. Many Cape Girardeau-area people head to Cape Splash to cool off. But if you don’t take other precautions, the heat can be extremely dangerous. If you start to feel light-headed, sick to your stomach or very very tired, or if you stop sweating, these are all signs of heat related illness. Make sure to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. If you’re working outside, take breaks and find shade.