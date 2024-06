The Missouri Helmet Challenge is on! You can vote right now for your favorite high school football helmet in the state. Of the 72 teams that entered this year, 6 are from the Heartland (Chaffee, Jackson, Malden, Fredericktown, Hayti and Caruthersville). 64 teams remain in the competition. All the voting is done on X and each matchup is up for 48 hours. Half the bracket is open for voting now and the other half will have their matchup polls open up Friday.