The number of shootings in Cape Girardeau so far this year is a bit lower than the number of shootings the city saw this time in 2023. According to Cape Girardeau police, they have evidence of 68 shootings between January 1 and June 11 in 2024. During the same time period in 2023, that number was 72. Earlier this week, Cape Girardeau Mayor Stacy Kinder announced the formation of a gun violence task force to address the issue.