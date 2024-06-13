You may not know the name Orville Duane Allen but you should. Mr. Allen, at the age of 98, has made history, becoming the oldest organ donor on record in the United States. He was a World War II and Korean war vet. Mr Allen and his wife, Geraldine were married for 70 years sharing three children, three grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren and he spent 40 years as a vo-ag teacher. Not one to slow down, he was on a ladder outside his home when he lost his footing and fell backwards hitting his head. Although he was amazingly healthy for 98, the head injury was too severe. His liver was able to save the life of a woman in Florida. And he teaches all of us that we are never too old to make a life-changing difference in this world.