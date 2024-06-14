A slight disruption to your travels you should know about. Westbound traffic on Broadway from Sunset Ave. to Caruthers Ave. will be closed on June 21 for just about four hours for road patching. Detours will be available for motorists. Also, starting on June 21 Broadway between N. Pacific, and N. Ellis will be closed so crews can do some roadway repairs. The closure is expected to last two days, and detours will be available. As usual, please be careful while near workers and driving through work zones.

