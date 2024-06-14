Good news for Illinois parents struggling to make ends meet, the state’s fiscal year 2025 budget includes a new child tax credit. That credit is for families with kids ages 12 and younger who qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). It’s a federal and state credit for low- and middle-income earners that could be $300 per child tax credit, regardless of age, for joint filers who made less than $75,000 the previous year, $50,000 for single filers.