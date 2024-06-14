Governor Mike Parson is happy with Missouri’s involvement in support of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star mission to secure the Texas-Mexico Border. Executive Order 24-03 sent up to 200 Missouri National Guard members and 22 Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) troopers to support Texas’

border security operations. With the end of that executive order, Governor Parson said if Texas needs help again in the future, he wouldn’t hesitate to answer that call. With the help of Missouri and other states across the country, Operation Lone Star has apprehended over 513,100 illegal immigrants and arrested more than 43,700 criminals, with more than 38,400 felony charges. MONG soldiers were stationed near Eagles Pass, Texas, and helped bring down the daily illegal-immigrant encounters significantly from more than 4,000 to less than 300. MONG soldiers also assisted in the capture of five individuals on the terrorist watch list.